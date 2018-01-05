Pictures: MS Christmas Run from 'Cashel to Lanesboro

MS Christmas Run

Sean Kenny,Richard Prior,David Hanley who took part in the M.S.Christmas Day Run

MS Christmas Run

Winner of M.S. Christmas Day Run Martin Gillen

MS Christmas Run

Chris Cox presents Martina Gibbons First Lady Winner with her Trophy at the M.S.Christmas Day Run

MS Christmas Run

Chris,PJ.,Mary Cox and Jimmy Flood at the M.S.Christmas Day Run

MS Christmas Run

David Kilcoyne,David Dowd,Tom Kilcoyme at the M.S.Christmas Day Run

MS Christmas Run

Daniel, Luke,Michael,Alice,Ella,With Ronnie Johnston at the M.S.Christmas Day Run

MS Christmas Run

Mark Mimnagh,Martin Gillen,Andrew NcCosker,Steve Rooney,P.J.O'Neill and Joe Ginty who took part in the M.S. Run

MS Christmas Run

Eileen, Aaron Sean and Gerard Kenny at the M.S.Christmas Day Run

MS Christmas Run

Cillian and Owen Flood, Kevin Farrell,Conor Flood,Mel Farrell, Daoire Flood Colin Muldoon who took part in at the M.S.Christmas Day Run