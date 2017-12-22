Photo Gallery: Some cracking Christmas snaps from Cnoc Mhuire Granard students

We received over one hundred top quality entries for the Longford Leader Christmas Photo Competition, sponsored by Elegant Interiors, Dublin Street, Longford town.

Here is a selection of photographs submitted by the students from Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard.

The winning photograph in the competition will be published on the front page of the Longford Leader (on sale, Wednesday, December 27) and the winner will also receive a €100 voucher from Elegant Interiors, Dublin Street, Longford town.

We hope you enjoy these photos from Cnoc Mhuire Granard and wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas!

You may also be interested in:

Students of Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford produce some lovely Christmas photos

Revealed: Winner of Longford's Best Christmas Window Display announced

MEP Mairead McGuinness welcomes Longford student Colm Gilchrist to Brussels

Slideshow: Some of your Christmas photos as Longford becomes beautiful winter wonderland