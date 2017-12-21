Students of Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford produce some lovely Christmas photos
Longford Leader Christmas Photo Competition, sponsored by Elegant Interiors
We had many fantastic entries for the Longford Leader Christmas Photo Competition, sponsored by Elegant Interiors, Dublin Street, Longford town.
Here is a selection of photographs submitted by the students from Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford.
The winning photograph in the competition will be published on the front page of the Longford Leader (on sale, Wednesday, December 27) and the winner will also receive a €100 voucher from Elegant Interiors, Dublin Street, Longford town.
We hope you enjoy them and hope you all have a happy and peaceful Christmas!
You may also be interested in:
Slideshow: Some of your Christmas photos as Longford becomes beautiful winter wonderland
Revealed: Winner of Longford's Best Christmas Window Display announced
Check out the Longford Leader Christmas web section HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on