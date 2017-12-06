Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon celebrates 10th Anniversary

The impressive Thomond Lodge Nursing Home in Ballymahon celebrated its 10th Anniversary in style recently.

The management of Thomond Lodge wish 'to thank all residents, their families and our staff who helped us celebrate and for their support over the past ten years. Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year'.

ABOUT THOMOND LODGE

Thomond Lodge Nursing Home specialises in the care of older persons.

It is a 48 bedded purpose-built facility which offers respite, convalescence and long-stay facilities in a relaxed and intimate environment.

All the accommodation at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home is single occupancy. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are fully furnished to a high standard. Located in Ballymahon, Thomond Lodge is one of the finest nursing homes in Ireland.

BENEFITS OF STAYING WITH US

• Live in a comfortable facility with a range of services

• Live in a safe and secure community where your care and well being will be our primary concern

• Caring and skilled staff to help you with any special needs or requests

• Plenty of companionship

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ballymahon, Co. Longford • 090 64 38410 • www.thomondlodge.com