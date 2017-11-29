Acorn Landscapes wins prestigious landscape award

It was smiles all round for the team at locally based company, Acorn Landscapes at the A.L.C.I. (Association of Landscape Contractors of Ireland) National Landscape Awards.

The ceremony was held on Friday, November 17 in the Convention Centre, Dublin.

Sam Brindley and the team at Acorn Landscapes took the top Award for their International entry as well as an award of merit in the over €30k Private Gardens Category.



The awards, known as the Oscars of the landscaping industry, were attended by 175 people from the landscaping sector across Ireland, both North and South.



It acknowledges ALCI members who demonstrate exceptionally high standards of professionalism and skill in the execution of a wide variety of landscape projects.

Since 2010 Acorn landscapes has received 4 National Awards for Private Gardens. The winning schemes have been designed and built by Sam and his skilled team. Judge Gary Graham and fellow judges once again complimented their excellence in design, craftsmanship, and overall quality finish.

Gary Graham commented: “I expect that this hugely ambitious 3 acre lakeside garden will become synonymous with excellence in garden design and dry stone walling. Congratulations to Sam and his team”.

The winning garden, located in Southern Sweden, 2 hours drive from Stockholm was constructed between 2013 and 2017 and involved complex logistics with large quantities of materials being transported. The stone was sourced in Ireland with equipment and staff being shipped to Sweden to undertake the work.

There are now regular tours of the house and gardens and the stonework is most frequently remarked on, partly because stonework is so rare in Sweden, but also because of its unique and intricate nature and the skill and craftsmanship involved in building it.

Acorn Landscapes is now 12 years in operation and Sam wishes to avail of this opportunity to thank Emmet, Eamonn, Petr, Michal, and Miro for their commitment and hard work and to express his gratitude to all clients, past and present. Images of the award winning gardens may be viewed at www.acornlandscapes.ie