EDI Centre, Longford recruiting for their local training initiatives

The EDI Centre are now recruiting for their Local Training Initiatives. These programmes are QQI Level 4 and are recognised both nationally and internationally.

They are run in conjunction with Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB).

The pre-apprenticeship and Catering and life skills programmes are aimed at providing certified training for the people of County Longford. These programmes provide the trainees an opportunity to learn and to reach their full potential in a supported learning environment.

Pre-apprenticeship programme

Are you interested in becoming an apprentice?

The EDI has the course for you which can open doors to a full apprenticeship in a variety of industries. This course is a combination of class work and practical training in light engineering skills i.e. Milling and turning. Training is conducted under the supervision of competent experienced trainers in a purpose built facility. The 2016/17 programme provided opportunities and progression to further education in level 5 and 6 to those who completed the programme. Many of the trainees were successful in gaining entry to apprenticeship as electricians, mechanics, carpentry and heavy commercial vehicles. All of the trainees have progressed into qualifying in their chosen area enabling them to get a full time job. This programme has proved to be highly successful in the Longford area. For further information about this programme you are welcome to call in to the edi Centre and meet the tutors or phone on the number provided. We look forward to hearing from you.

Catering and Lifeskills

We are now recruiting

If you are interested in working in the ever growing Tourism/ Hospitality industry this is the course for you. This is truly a path to a brighter future as there is a constant demand for personnel in the Tourism / Hospitality sector and strong demand is expected in the Longford area when the Center Parcs project in Ballymahon opens to the public in 2018

This programme is an opportunity to train for entry level to a wide range of career paths incl Chefs, Waiting, Reception and Customer Service. The course is a combination of practical training in a purpose built kitchen/restaurant facility and classroom based education.

The Catering and LifeSkills course has a very successful track record with a large majority of past trainees in further education and /or employment. The practical training modules along with the work experience modules prove very popular, alongside the computer skills and personal development modules of the course.

The tutors have vast experience in the catering/hospitality industry and are committed to offering encouragement and support in an effort to ensure you reach your personal goals and objectives.

Please call in to the Catering and Lifeskils department at the edi Centre or phone /text / email for further information - 087 6543198/ cateringprogramme@edilongford.ie

The EDI Centre



The people of Longford through the EDI Centre have supports available to them to assist them reach their full potential through training, courses and employment/career information.

The EDI Centre is an inclusive professional organisation whose main aim is to support all people in our area and particularly those who are unemployed.

We provide services to the county of Longford that include assisting you for preparing for work, returning to workforce or indeed preparing for unemployment e.g. CV preparation, interview skills and typing along with information on job search, rights and entitlements and personal development.