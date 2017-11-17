Grab yourself a Black Friday deal at Providers Longford

Providers Longford is all geared up for Black Friday and there will be massive discounts throughout the store.

Black Friday (Friday, November 24) promises to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year and Providers Longford are urging customers to come along to the store and grab a Black Friday deal.

For more than 60 years, Providers Longford has been a family run business offering personal service and excellent value for money on a wide range of DIY, hardware, electrical, carpets and home furnishing products. They also have a comprehensive Tool Hire department.



Established in 1952 by the late Owen McGinnity and Hugh Connolly as Providers (Longford) Ltd, Topline Providers has grown into one of the midland's largest retailers of quality home furnishings and DIY products. It is still under the management of the McGinnity family today.



Topline Providers moved to a new 40,000 square feet store in 2008. The store is generously stocked with leading brands to meet all of their customers’ needs.