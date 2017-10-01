Retail Excellence to visit Fabiani boutique in Longford as part of National Store of the Year competition #ThisIsRetail

Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest retail representative body, will tomorrow (Monday, October 2) embark on a country wide Retail Road Trip visiting the 30 finalists, including Fabiani in Longford town, in their Store of the Year competition to find the number one Store in Ireland.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland.

Over the course of the five-day Retail Road Trip the Top30 stores will be rigorously tested with an onsite visit from Retail Excellence and Echochamber, our UK Retail Excellence Consultant partners and a financial audit. The sectoral category winners, Top5 Stores and the National Store of the Year will be announced at a black-tie Awards banquet on Saturday, November 11 in the Malton Hotel, Killarney, County Kerry.

Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Avoca, Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men and Greenacres.

David Fitzsimons, Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented, “We have spent the last number of months on a mission to find the Best Store in Ireland from assessing the overwhelming number of entries, mystery shopping each one, reviewing submissions to whittling the numbers down to our Top30. Now, one of the vital stages of this competition is physically testing each store and we are embarking on this process today”.

“These awards achieve so much in terms of helping retailers be the best they can be and they excite and empower employees which enhances their customer service skills to the extent that it makes our task of whittling the numbers down to 30 all the more difficult. The finalists are amongst the best retailers in the country and are thoroughly innovative and progressive so making the final decision is always a challenge”.

“I want to wish the Top30 Stores the very best of luck in this final stage of the competition. Unfortunately, there can only be one winner but their journey this far is testament to the hard work of the owners, their staff and investment in their retail operations”.

“As an industry body we are proud that the retail industry continues to play its part in keeping businesses open, retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant and our commitment to all is to continue driving standards in retail in this country.”