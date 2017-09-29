Longford stores bring home gold from Gala B.E.S.T Awards

Three Gala convenience stores from Longford have been awarded the ‘Gold Standard’ for excellence in retail at the 2017 Gala Annual Conference and B.E.S.T Awards, which took place this week at The Malton Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry.



The local stores that received the gold awards were Fox’s Gala in Ballinalee, Smith’s Gala in Newtownforbes and Corrigan’s Gala in Moyne.

The ‘Gold Standard’ is awarded following a comprehensive and independent assessment process under the Gala Business Excellence Standards Tool programme. The awards ceremony was MC’d by TV personality and ‘mentalist’, David Meade.



Gala CEO, Gary Desmond, said, “We offer our congratulations to all of the Longford stores. These stores provide a fantastic service to their customers, day in, day out and are amongst the B.E.S.T retailers in the Gala Group. We wish all our gold winners from Longford another successful year and look forward to the stores retaining their gold standard at next year’s conference, which will mark the Gala Group’s 20th year in business.’’

The Gala annual conference brings together all of the retailers in the Gala Group for an inspirational day of motivational speeches, a trade fair and an update on the Gala business and new initiatives. The Gala Retail conference was opened by a panel of Irish sporting greats, including Tracey Piggott; former Munster player, Frankie Sheehan and journalist, Billy Keane.

During the conference, Gala’s CEO, Gary Desmond, announced that the Group will mark its milestone 20th year in business with its biggest-ever investment in marketing – a €1 million commitment to marketing in 2018 as the Group continues to invest in the brand and reward customers for choosing Gala over the past 20 years.

Gala was established in 1998 and is a wholly Irish-owned convenience Group. There are almost 200 stores in the Gala Group, including Gala and Gala express stores, and over 2,500 people are employed by Gala stores, wholesalers and at the company’s head office. Gala stores are locally-owned and are renowned for their commitment to the local communities in which they operate.