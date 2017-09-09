AIT and Ericsson expand their research capabilities with a new Joint Research Programme

Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will see the creation of a new Joint Research Programme in the area of communications technology.

In Ireland Ericsson has a significant Research & Development footprint, and is responsible for creating the world class software systems that allow mobile telecommunications operators to manage, optimize and analyse their networks. To augment Ericsson’s research in this area the new research programme will have a specific emphasis on communications network management.

The new research programme will be hosted by AIT, within the faculty of Engineering & Informatics and will consist of visiting international researchers, postdoctoral researchers and postgraduate research students. AIT has developed significant knowledge in the communications software domain over a number of years in response to market demands and emerging technology trends. This research will build on AIT’s existing mandate to award undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications up to PhD level in networking, and communications, and software engineering.

Both AIT and Ericsson recognise the importance of research into communications networks of the future and how they should be operated and managed, so this research programme will create a reservoir of highly qualified staff in these areas.

Starting in September 2017, the research programme will create a stream of PhD students and post-doctoral researchers jointly supervised by AIT academics and Ericsson researchers. It is expected that the programme will build a group of approximately 14 researchers over the next couple of years.

The agreement was signed for Ericsson by Mårten Pehrson (Ericsson’s Head of Product Development in Network Analytics & Management) and Zelia Madigan (Managing Director Ericsson Ireland), and for AIT by Prof. Ciarán Ó Catháin (President of AIT) and Dr Austin Hanley (Dean of Engineering & Informatics).

Professor Ó Catháin (AIT) said afterwards “It is clear that AIT is pursuing its ambition to become a Technological University while focusing on making the Midlands region more globally competitive. The opportunity to engage with Ericsson further deepens our already extensive ties in knowledge transfer and is perfectly aligned with AIT’s strategic plan, its role in the region and our immediate and long-term ambitions.”

Mr Pehrson (Ericsson) praised those in Ericsson and AIT that were responsible for setting up the research programme, and went on to say “We see this relationship between AIT and Ericsson as very important to maintaining world class competence in Ericsson Athlone in Network Management.”

Dr Hanley (AIT) commented that “The Research Programme will build a significant research capacity in selected areas and attract the best students and staff both nationally and internationally. This will be good for Ericsson and the wider region.”

This significant development further underpins the very close relationship between AIT and Ericsson. Already AIT provides an MSc in software engineering for newly recruited Ericsson engineers. Each year approximately 50 graduates spend more than 15 months studying at AIT and Ericsson prior to taking up their first appointment in Ericsson.