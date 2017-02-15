Successful Networking within Industry event in Viewmount House, Longford

The Midlands Regional Skills Manager Lorraine Danaher and Dermot O'Neill from Irish Centre for Business Excellence (ICBE) representing the Innovation & Lean Sigma & Business Excellence Skillnets hosted a successful, highly interactive and thought provoking Networking within Industry Event in Viewmount House on Thursday, February 9.

Businesses large and small heard from each other on their challenges in relation to growth, skill needs, retention of staff and training.



This event highlighted the value of industry networking and the economic impact that training and innovation has on businesses in the Longford area.