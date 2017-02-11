Style icon Kylie Minogue spreading the love at Specsavers Longford on Valentine's Day

A stunning combination of elegance and edginess, the collection of 25 glasses and five prescription sunglasses launches in Specsavers Longford on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14.



Kylie describes her glasses designs as a mix of modern classics, subtle bling and reinvented vintage, drawing inspiration from different eras in a variety of shapes, colours and textures. Each frame features a striking angled temple and her iconic ‘K’ tag for a chic but understated hint of Kylie glamour.



Kylie says: "Designing the glasses has been a fabulous experience. I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from the idea of modern classics, popular shapes and styles that suit most people, but with my own personal twist on them.



"Expressing yourself with your glasses is really important and I know that personally. I love to continually change my look, so having a real mixture of styles is definitely something that works for me. Often you want to be able to combine that functional day-to-day look with a little more glamour for the evening. That’s definitely something I’ve incorporated, through what I like to call a hint of subtle bling!"

Reflecting her petite frame, the new collection includes several styles in smaller sizes.



Kylie adds: "At my request, we made sure the collection includes some petite styles. I know what it’s like searching for glasses and not being able to find any that fit. We’ve really made sure there’s something in there for everyone!"

Fiona Ferguson, store director at Specsavers Longford says: "We are delighted to welcome the Kylie Minogue eyewear range to Specsavers Longford. These glasses were designed for stylish and confident women by someone who is instantly recognisable and identifiable. A trendsetter since topping the charts nearly 30 years ago, Kylie’s style has evolved into a refined, elegant and feminine look that still garners column inches and graces magazine covers today. The Kylie effect is powerful and her mass appeal and timeless style made for the perfect partnership."

Priced at €149 and part of Specsavers 2 for 1 offer, the Kylie Minogue debut eyewear collection is available in Specsavers stores nationwide from Valentine’s Day 2017.

For more information, visit www.specsavers.ie/kylie- minogue