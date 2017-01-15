Abbey Hotel Roscommon prepare to wow couples at Wedding Fair

Booking the perfect wedding venue is an important decision for every couple and no one understands that more than the team at the 4 star Abbey Hotel Roscommon who have over 50 years of experience in hosting weddings.



Together with members of the Grealy Family and a dedicated Wedding Coordinator at your disposal, your day is in safe hands when you choose this award winning venue, recent winners of the top Rated Wedding Venue Award in County Roscommon with Wedding Dates.



The annual wedding fair will take place on Sunday, January 15 from 2 - 6 p.m. Join the Abbey team as they introduce you to their wedding suppliers and discuss tailored wedding packages to suit all budgets. Couples can also view their magnificent newly refurbished ballroom with it's stunning new contemporary decor.



GIVEAWAYS GALORE

All couples who register on the day will be entered into a free draw to win a stunning Two Tier Wedding Cake thanks to bespoke Wedding Cake Designer Peter Manvell of Pete's Pops Knockcrockery. Pete also has 100 free novelty goodie pops for the first 100 visitors.



Brides to be on the day can win a trail make over thanks to Roseanne Kelly Make up artist and there is also a Free set of Novelty Love Lights plus a luxury VIP overnight stay for two at the Abbey to give away. One lucky bride to be will also be taking home a luxury goodie bag from Eden Skincare so this is certainly one wedding fair you do not want to miss. T & C apply.

It's free admission and complimentary wine and canapés will be served to all couples. A 10% discount will apply to all Abbey wedding packages booked on the day and all exhibitors will be offering attractive discounts across a range of products and services. Enquiries call Geraldine or Lisa on 090 6626240 or email weddings@abbeyhotel.ie