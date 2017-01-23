AUDIO: An Taoiseach Enda Kenny visits Ballymahon for the launch of the Action Plan for Rural Development

There was plenty of positivity in Ballymahon today, as An Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Minister Heather Humphreys descended on the south Longford town to launch 'Realising our Rural Potential': The Action Plan for Rural Development.

Speaking in Ballymahon Library, Mr Kenny explained that they had chosen Ballymahon as the location for the launch because of its status as a rural town, but also because of its recent successes.

“When you come to Ballymahon in a few years’ time, you’re going to have Center Parcs generating a thousand jobs,” Mr Kenny explained.

“The question is; how can Ballymahon respond to that? How can other areas around the county respond to that? And the same applies across the country. So there’s something in this programme for everybody.”

