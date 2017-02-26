AUDIO: Co Longford's Matt Farrell wins prestigious Heritage Hero award for his community efforts in Edgeworthstown

Edgeworthstown’s Matt Farrell has been given the prestigious title of Ireland’s Heritage Hero for the work he has done to preserve and promote the town and its environs.

Among Matt’s many achievements, is the establishment of Edgeworthstown District Development Association and the Edgeworth Society; the development of the Edgeworth Heritage project and Edgeworth Heritage and Literary trail which brings visitors through the home of the Edgeworths (The Manor)and the beautiful walled garden.

Over the past 30 years, Matt Farrell has engaged in research, and indulged in the conservation and preservation of the graveyard, the rectory, the schoolhouse and the fair green, as well as being an active participate in 10 years of fundraising in Edgeworthstown.

Here, Matt talks to the Leader about receiving his very special award and he also looks back at the many wonderful achievements in a town that he now describes as "the center of the universe".

