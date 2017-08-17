AUDIO: Longford Rose Laura Ward talks about her experience in Tralee so far

Longford Rose, Laura Rose, is down in Tralee at the moment, enjoying the experience of being one of 64 ladies to take part in the Rose of Tralee International Festival this week.

And things are heating up as the 64 Roses will find out tonight if they are among the first 16 qualifiers for the TV selection nights in the Dome next week.

The Rose of Tralee Festival will be aired on RTE on Monday and Tuesday nights, with 16 Roses taking to the stage with Daithí Ó'Sé on each night.

Longford Rose, Laura Ward, is hopeful that she'll be one of the girls chosen for the big TV event and says that the Rose Tour and Festival have been a huge learning curve for her.

"I think meeting the Roses has been the best part. I know that sounds like a bit of a cliché," she said.

"Everybody is so incredible. Everyone has their own story and it's just so interesting to learn about the different counties and the different countries."

The Rose of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney, will make the announcement at a Celebration of Roses event tonight, presented by Marty Morrissey in the Dome.

The Festival, which is celebrating 58 years in 2017, officially got underway last night with a performance from top country star, Nathan Carter.

If you'd like to read more about our Longford Rose, read our installment of 'Longford Lives' in this week's Longford Leader: Longford Rose Laura Ward: “I really hope I can make the whole county proud”.