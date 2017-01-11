Audio: Micheál Carrigy heaps praise on Mullinalaghta and Rogie Martin at Longford GAA awards

Micheál Carrigy has been the driving force behind the organisation of the Longford Leader / Longford GAA All Star gala awards presentation function since they began over a decade ago.

And at last Saturday’s function in the Longford Arms Hotel he paid tribute to all who helped make the occasion possible, but most especially the players.

He congratulated St Columba’s Mullinalaghta on winning the Sean Connolly Cup for the first time in 66 years and said they were very unfortunate not to reach the Leinster Club Final, losing out narrowly to eventual champions St Vincent’s of Dublin in the semi-final.

Mr Carrigy, who is Longford GAA’s Central Council representative, also extended best wishes to Rogie Martin (St Mary’s Granard) following his induction into the Longford GAA Hall of Fame.

