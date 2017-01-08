AUDIO: Eamon Reilly praises ‘massive achievement’ of All-Ireland winning ladies side at Longford GAA All Star awards

Newly elected Longford GAA Chairperson Eamon Reilly praised the massive achievement of Longford ladies in winning the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship title last September at Croke Park when he addressed guests at the Longford Leader / Longford GAA All Stars gala presentation in the Longford Arms Hotel on Saturday night.

Mr Reilly presented a memento to captain of the winning side Mairead Reynolds in recognition of their magnificent success.

Above: Longford GAA Chairperson Eamon Reilly presents a memento to Longford ladies football team captain Mairead Reynolds

Dromard stalwart Mairead was also among the nominees for Ladies Player of the Year, where the award, as chosen by the public in a text vote, went to Killoe’s Jactina Brady. Also shortlisted for the award was Mostrim’s Leanne Keegan.

Mr Reilly praised Micheál Carrigy for his work in organising the gala awards night and he congratulated all the award winners and all those that were shortlisted for awards.

Above: Longford GAA Vice Chairperson Bríd McGoldrick presents Jacinta Brady with the Ladies Player of the Year award.

In thanking the Longford Arms Hotel for hosting the function, he also poignantly remembered the late Jim and Anne Reynolds who died within 24 hours of each other last November.

The award winners on the night were ;

Hall of Fame

Rogie Martin (St Mary’s Granard)

Senior Player of the Year

James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

Intermediate Player of the Year

Willie Skelly (St Brigid's Killashee)

Intermediate 'B' / Junior Player of the Year

Ciarán Keogh (Killoe Emmet Og)

Ladies Player of the Year

Jacinta Brady (Killoe)

Hurler of the Year

Seamus Hannon (Wolfe Tones)

Longford Leader / Longford GAA Team of the Championship 2016

Damien O’Connor (Abbeylara);

Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara),

Padraig McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og),

Michael McHugh (Abbeylara);

Conan Brady (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s),

Shane Mulligan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s),

Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s);

John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s),

Diarmuid Masterson (Dromard);

Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s),

James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s),

David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s);

Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s),

Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara),

Rian Brady (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s).

